By Michael Foster

If youaEURtmve been told itaEURtms impossible to outperform low-cost index funds because the marketaEURtms too efficient, youaEURtmve been misled.

The truth is, there are many funds that have been beating the stock market for years. And hereaEURtms something really surprising: there are more funds pulling off this feat now than there have been in a long time!

In fact, across ETFs, mutual funds and closed-end funds (CEFs), there are 3,594 funds that have beaten the S&P 500aEURtms 24.3% return since the start of 2019.

So much for not beating the market!

That leads me straight into the two things I want to discuss with you today:

Why now is still a great time to buy, even with stocks near all-time highs, and aEUR

