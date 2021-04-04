Here Are 3 Tips for COVID Vaccine Investing Right Now

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss three things to consider before you buy coronavirus vaccine stocks right now.

Corinne Cardina: Let's talk about investor takeaways. If you were going to give three tips to investors thinking about investing in this space, what would you say?

Adria Cimino: I would say, always consider the full pipeline or product portfolio -- not just the COVID vaccine. Even for something like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), right now, they're making money through the COVID vaccine, but if you see their other programs, they have other interesting programs. They just recently announced the idea of a flu vaccine, an HIV vaccine -- so very interesting things. They're working on strain-specific boosters. It's not like they're just counting on COVID and nothing more so that's a really good sign. That's something important to keep in mind. My second thing would be to consider the gain you're looking for. If you're someone who wants a huge gain really quickly, then you're going to have to go for the riskier types, some of the clinical stage biotechs and that sort of company. Otherwise, you go for the bigger pharmaceutical companies if you are looking for smaller gains over a long period of time. Finally, if you do want to invest in tomorrow's vaccines, but you don't like high risk, you can consider making just a small investment. Like if you really want to invest in some new technology, a company like Gritstone (NASDAQ: GRTS) or something, you can make a small investment. You don't have to invest, buy tons of shares. You can just make it small so that you feel comfortable with it, and if you do lose the money, you're prepared for it.

Cardina: Get a little exposure, but certainly remain diversified, don't go all in on these risky biotechs because you never know what's going to happen.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Corinne Cardina owns shares of Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

