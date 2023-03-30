Here are 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

Economies across the world are gradually transitioning to cleaner energy sources. There has been a steady increase in pressure on energy companies to act on climate change on multiple fronts. Most analysts believe that although renewable energy will meet future energy needs, this will not completely wipe out oil and natural gas demand. Demand for fossil fuels will also grow but at a slower pace.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), in its Annual Energy Outlook 2023, revealed that renewables will be meeting future power demand at a bigger scale. By 2050, the United States will witness majority of its electricity generation from solar and wind, announced EIA and added that through 2050, the nation will remain a net exporter of petroleum products and natural gas.

Thus, there are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP plc BP, Shell plc SHEL and Equinor ASA EQNR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Thus, investors should keep an eye on these three energy firms as they are well-poised to gain in the long run.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BP, a British energy giant, plans to become a net-zero emissions player by 2050 or earlier. The integrated company intends to invest and create its renewable energy generation capacity of 20 gigawatts by 2025. The company has strong upstream and downstream activities.

Shell also has the same ambitious target of becoming a net-zero emissions energy player by 2050 or earlier. By 2030, the integrated energy company plans to lower absolute emissions by 50%.

Equinor is aiding the United States in accelerating its transition to net zero. EQNR also has an ambitious plan to achieve its net zero company target by 2050.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.