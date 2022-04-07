Here Are 2 Pieces of Good News for Illumina

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a giant in the world of next-generation sequencing (NGS). It sells gene-sequencing platforms as well as the consumables and services that are needed to operate them -- and business has been booming. Its revenue climbed 40% to more than $4.5 billion last year, and GAAP net income rose 16% to $762 million.

But there's even more good news for Illumina's growth outlook. And it's illustrated clearly in the two charts below.

Where gene sequencing is being used

The first chart breaks down the global market for next-generation sequencing -- also known as massively parallel gene sequencing -- by the types of end-users, for 2017 and forecasting out to 2028. Academic and research institutes hold the biggest single slice of the market, and they are expected to maintain that leading spot. But the chart also shows the share of corporate users is growing. The biopharmaceutical industry is set to represent 26% of users by 2028, up from 21% in 2017. And diagnostics industry users are expected to grow from 18% of the market to 21%.

This is a positive trend because it shows NGS is becoming a bigger part of drug development and diagnostics. Given that, more companies can be expected to acquire Illumina sequencers as they work to develop their products.

The second piece of good news has to do with revenue potential. The following chart tracks the size of the NGS market worldwide, with projected figures out to 2025. This year, the NGS market is expected to hit nearly $12 billion, and it's forecast to increase to $22.7 billion by 2025.

The market leader

Right now, Illumina dominates the NGS market with about an 80% share, and it won't be easy for competitors to upset this leader. The technology is complex, and research labs that already have invested in Illumina products may not easily switch over to rival systems. So, Illumina should benefit in a big way from the projected growth in the NGS market.

Illumina, like many other companies, has suffered during certain periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. At certain points, research customers temporarily halted operations or reduced hours. But these disruptions won't change Illumina's long-term outlook. And the two charts above suggest more bright days ahead for this market leader.

10 stocks we like better than Illumina

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Illumina wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.