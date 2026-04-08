Here are 2 Concerns Weighing Down Norwegian Cruise Line Stock in 2026

Key Points

Norwegian Cruise Line's full-year 2026 guidance is being negatively impacted as the company works to improve execution.

Like all cruise lines, the company's expenses could be impacted by higher fuel costs.

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Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) have been falling of late. At the time of this writing they were down roughly 30% from their 52-week high. Investors are clearly worried about the company, but there are two big-picture reasons. One is fairly obvious and highly volatile, and the other will take a bit more time to iron out.

1. The conflict in the Middle East

Cruise ships require huge amounts of fuel. That's just a basic fact of the cruise industry. So the volatility in oil prices resulting from the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is a big wild card for Norwegian Cruise Line. When energy prices rise on negative news flow, investors dump the stock. When energy prices fall on positive news, investors buy the stock.

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This trend is impacting the entire cruise industry, since oil is a global commodity. Until the conflict is resolved, investors should expect concerns about oil prices to linger. And, if history is any guide, to swing wildly from day to day based on news out of the Middle East.

2. Norwegian Cruise Line isn't executing as well as it would like

The more troubling issue for investors to consider is Norwegian Cruise Line's 2026 guidance. It noted specifically that "2026 full year Net Yield on a Constant Currency basis is expected to be approximately flat versus 2025 while the Company works to improve execution of its commercial strategy."

It appears that the company moved too many ships into the Caribbean too quickly. And, to compound the issue, it is still working to open all of the amenities it is building on Great Stirrup Cay, a company-owned island that is an important destination for its ships in the region. The company will eventually work through these headwinds, but it will likely take some time.

Based on the company's 2026 outlook, it could require several quarters to get back on track. This is a Norwegian Cruise Line-specific problem, not one affecting the entire industry. This helps explain why Wall Street is slightly more negative on the company than its peers.

Not good, but not terrible, either

To be fair, Norwegian Cruise Line is expecting earnings to improve in 2026, rising to $2.38 per share from $2.11 in 2025. So it isn't as if the company's business is in disarray. However, uncertainty will remain high until oil markets even out, and it could take a little while for Norwegian Cruise Line to work through its self-inflicted wounds.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.