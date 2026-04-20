Here Are 2 Chip Stocks Reporting Earnings This Week That You Won't Want to Miss

Key Points

Intel management said earlier this year that it expects significant supply challenges in Q1.

Texas Instruments returned to double-digit revenue growth in its most recent quarter while generating robust free cash flow.

The two chip stocks offer investors unique windows into the AI boom.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

The semiconductor industry continues to command Wall Street's attention in 2026, driven by an insatiable appetite for computing power thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). But underneath the broad enthusiasm, individual chipmakers are charting very different courses.

This week, two foundational players in the semiconductor ecosystem are scheduled to release their first-quarter financial results. With Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reporting on Thursday, April 23, and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) reporting on Wednesday, April 22, investors are about to receive a fresh read on two mission-critical chip companies.

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Intel: Navigating a supply trough amid turnaround efforts

Intel has spent the last few years executing a capital-intensive strategy to regain its manufacturing edge.

Looking back at its fourth quarter of 2025, Intel delivered mixed results. Total revenue landed at $13.7 billion -- down 4% year over year. But profitability showed resilience. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.15 -- up from $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Intel's data center and AI segment, specifically, remains the key part of the business to watch. Segment revenue climbed 9% year over year to $4.7 billion, showing how the company is gaining some traction in the key market.

But supply shortages may dampen the company's turnaround progress.

During Intel's fourth-quarter earnings release, chief financial officer David Zinsner highlighted a major near-term headwind, noting, "We expect our available supply to be at its lowest level in Q1 before improving in Q2 and beyond."

Investors will want confirmation that this supply trough is indeed temporary and that business is on track to pick up speed in the second half of the year.

With a market capitalization of about $330 billion as of this writing, and no GAAP profits, investors seem to already be pricing continued strong demand and good supply chain execution.

Texas Instruments: AI is morphing into a catalyst

Texas Instruments operates in a vastly different corner of the semiconductor world, focusing on analog and embedded processing chips.

In its most recent quarter, Texas Instruments demonstrated impressive top-line growth. Revenue rose 10% year over year to $4.4 billion. Earnings per share, however, slipped slightly to $1.27 -- down from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Further, the company remains an absolute powerhouse when it comes to cash generation.

Texas Instruments' 2025 free cash flow nearly doubled year over year to $2.9 billion.

While Wall Street often views this company primarily as a traditional bellwether for automotive and factory automation demand, Texas Instruments is rapidly emerging as a stealthy artificial intelligence play. During the fourth quarter, the company's data center revenue surged roughly 70% year over year. And its analog and power management chips are becoming increasingly critical for rack power and thermal management in high-performance AI servers.

Highlighting this powerful shift during the most recentearnings call Texas Instruments CEO Haviv Ilan stated that the data center market has "been growing for now seven quarters in a row for us."

In fact, data center sales reached $1.5 billion in 2025, and management reorganized its end markets to include data centers, "which includes sectors related to data center compute, data center networking, and rack power and thermal management," explained Ilan during the company's fourth-quarterearnings call

With this said, the primary area to monitor in Texas Instruments' report this week is whether this explosive AI-driven data center growth can continue to anchor the company while it waits for a broader recovery in its core industrial markets.

The tech stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 43 as of this writing -- a premium valuation for a cyclical business, suggesting the market expects earnings growth to accelerate.

Of course, neither stock is without risk. Both companies are aggressively spending on expanding their manufacturing footprints, which pressures near-term margins and introduces real execution risk.

Overall, I believe both Intel and Texas Instruments offer compelling, albeit distinct, narratives for long-term investors. Intel is a turnaround play heavily dependent on regaining technological leadership in high-performance computing. Texas Instruments is a cash-flow machine banking on the structural growth of electronics in cars and factories, as well as its nascent data center business.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.