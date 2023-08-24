Here Are 18 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Right Now: Is it Time For You To Invest?

Former hedge fund manager and CNBC Mad Money Host Jim Cramer watches stocks religiously so you don’t have to.

If you’re wondering whether it’s the right time to invest, these stock choices could create significant returns for your portfolio. These stock choices are directly from Jim Cramer’s notebook.

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin on AI trade likes Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platform (META) and Salesforce (CRM).

Morgan Stanley monthly data tracker on Apple (AAPL): iPhone builds unchanged and App Store ahead of expectations.

Zoom (ZM) second-quarter beat on earnings and revenue. The video-calling company sees a mixed picture because growth could be harmed by a slowdown. Q3 guidance on earnings beats, but revenue misses. Sales cycles remain longer than usual, CFO Kelly Steckelberg said.

Baidu (BIDU): Leading AI. 27% growth. Accelerates revenue and profit.

Campbell (CPB) price target was cut to $46 per share from $49 at Jefferies. Keeps hold rating. Meals and beverages challenged, the analysts say.

Aramark (ARMK) upgrade at UBS. Foodservice margin setup improving.

Hasbro (HAS) raised to $90 per share from $85 at Bank of America. Keeps buy rating. Royalties are very good.

Intuit (INTU) price target was raised to $550 per share from $525 at Wells Fargo. Keeps overweight (buy) rating.

Visa (V) price target increased to $296 per share from $265 at JPMorgan. Keeps overweight rating. The analysts also boost Mastercard (MA) PT to $510 from $442 and keep overweight.

GXO Logistics (GXO): Buy rated UBS — strong track record.

JPMorgan raises Upstart (UPST) price target to $28 per share from $23 but keeps an underweight (sell) rating.

SoFi (SOFI) boosts price target to $10 per share from $8 at JPMorgan. Keeps neutral (hold) rating.

The first listed call from Cramer focused on some of the biggest names in AI from Goldman Sachs. Other stocks include three in the financial arena such as SoFi, Visa, and Upstart. While not all of these are buys, you may want to watch how they progress over the next few weeks or months to determine how these could fit into your investment strategy.

