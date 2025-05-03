Here Are the 10 Most Expensive Cities To Achieve the American Dream

Are you living the Dream?
The American Dream is defined perhaps a little differently around the United States, but the gist of it — no matter where you are — is that America is the land of opportunity, of freedom, of equality, of upward mobility.
Of course, there is a cost for that opportunity — and that price varies based on where you live. GOBankingRates recently calculated the amount needed to live the Dream in the 50 largest cities, and here we break down the 10 most expensive places to do so.
1. San Jose, California
- Household income for the American dream: $319K
- Total annual cost of living: $160K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,302
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228
2. San Francisco
- Household income for the American dream: $297K
- Total annual cost of living: $149K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110
3. San Diego
- Household income for the American dream: $242K
- Total annual cost of living: $121K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,940
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
4. Los Angeles
- Household income for the American dream: $234K
- Total annual cost of living: $117K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,433
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
5. New York City
- Household income for the American dream: $220K
- Total annual cost of living: $110K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656
6. Long Beach, California
- Household income for the American dream: $215K
- Total annual cost of living: $108K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
7. Seattle
- Household income for the American dream: $212K
- Total annual cost of living: $106K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,849
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
8. Oakland, California
- Household income for the American dream: $205K
- Total annual cost of living: $102K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,085
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
9. Boston
- Household income for the American dream: $199K
- Total annual cost of living: $99K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,094
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685
10. Washington, D.C.
- Household income for the American dream: $187K
- Total annual cost of living: $94K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,339
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
