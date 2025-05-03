Here Are the 10 Most Expensive Cities To Achieve the American Dream

Are you living the Dream?

The American Dream is defined perhaps a little differently around the United States, but the gist of it — no matter where you are — is that America is the land of opportunity, of freedom, of equality, of upward mobility.

Of course, there is a cost for that opportunity — and that price varies based on where you live. GOBankingRates recently calculated the amount needed to live the Dream in the 50 largest cities, and here we break down the 10 most expensive places to do so.

1. San Jose, California

Household income for the American dream: $319K

$319K Total annual cost of living: $160K

$160K Grocery costs per year: $10,302

$10,302 Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

2. San Francisco

Household income for the American dream: $297K

$297K Total annual cost of living: $149K

$149K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

3. San Diego

Household income for the American dream: $242K

$242K Total annual cost of living: $121K

$121K Grocery costs per year: $9,940

$9,940 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660

4. Los Angeles

Household income for the American dream: $234K

$234K Total annual cost of living: $117K

$117K Grocery costs per year: $9,433

$9,433 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007

5. New York City

Household income for the American dream: $220K

$220K Total annual cost of living: $110K

$110K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

6. Long Beach, California

Household income for the American dream: $215K

$215K Total annual cost of living: $108K

$108K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

7. Seattle

Household income for the American dream: $212K

$212K Total annual cost of living: $106K

$106K Grocery costs per year: $9,849

$9,849 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433

8. Oakland, California

Household income for the American dream: $205K

$205K Total annual cost of living: $102K

$102K Grocery costs per year: $10,085

$10,085 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

9. Boston

Household income for the American dream: $199K

$199K Total annual cost of living: $99K

$99K Grocery costs per year: $10,094

$10,094 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

10. Washington, D.C.

Household income for the American dream: $187K

$187K Total annual cost of living: $94K

$94K Grocery costs per year: $10,339

$10,339 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are the 10 Most Expensive Cities To Achieve the American Dream

