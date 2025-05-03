Personal Finance

Here Are the 10 Most Expensive Cities To Achieve the American Dream

May 03, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff

Are you living the Dream?

The American Dream is defined perhaps a little differently around the United States, but the gist of it — no matter where you are — is that America is the land of opportunity, of freedom, of equality, of upward mobility.

Of course, there is a cost for that opportunity — and that price varies based on where you live. GOBankingRates recently calculated the amount needed to live the Dream in the 50 largest cities, and here we break down the 10 most expensive places to do so.

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

1. San Jose, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $319K
  • Total annual cost of living: $160K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,302
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

2. San Francisco

  • Household income for the American dream: $297K
  • Total annual cost of living: $149K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

San Diego, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

3. San Diego

  • Household income for the American dream: $242K
  • Total annual cost of living: $121K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,940
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
Los Angeles

4. Los Angeles

  • Household income for the American dream: $234K
  • Total annual cost of living: $117K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,433
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

5. New York City

  • Household income for the American dream: $220K
  • Total annual cost of living: $110K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

6. Long Beach, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $215K
  • Total annual cost of living: $108K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
Seattle cityscape at dusk with skyscrapers, winding highways parks and sports arenas under a dramatic sky.

7. Seattle

  • Household income for the American dream: $212K
  • Total annual cost of living: $106K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,849
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
Downtown Oakland skyline along the banks of Lake Merritt .

8. Oakland, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $205K
  • Total annual cost of living: $102K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,085
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

Weymouth is a city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts.

9. Boston

  • Household income for the American dream: $199K
  • Total annual cost of living: $99K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,094
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685
The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • Household income for the American dream: $187K
  • Total annual cost of living: $94K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,339
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

