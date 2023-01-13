Hercules Technology (HTGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $13.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.81% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Technology to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.68 million, up 26.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hercules Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8, so we one might conclude that Hercules Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

