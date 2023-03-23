Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $12.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 22.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hercules Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $101.5 million, up 55.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $429.59 million, which would represent changes of +25% and +33.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Hercules Technology is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.02, so we one might conclude that Hercules Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

