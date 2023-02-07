Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.70, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 8.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. On that day, Hercules Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.34 million, up 26.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Hercules Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hercules Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that Hercules Technology is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

