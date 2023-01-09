Hercules Technology (HTGC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $13.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 0.37% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hercules Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.68 million, up 26.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hercules Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.75, so we one might conclude that Hercules Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

