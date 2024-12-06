News & Insights

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

December 06, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.32, changing hands as high as $19.47 per share. Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Hercules Technology Growth Capital 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.175 per share, with $21.784 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.48.

