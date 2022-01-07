Hercules Technology Growth Capital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HTGC

In trading on Friday, shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.99, changing hands as high as $17.04 per share. Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.485 per share, with $18.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

