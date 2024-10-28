Hercules Resources Appoints Expert to Board

Hercules Resources Corp. (TSE:HERC) has released an update.

Hercules Resources Corp. has appointed Jason Robert Hawkins, a seasoned expert with over 25 years in capital markets, to its Board of Directors. Hawkins brings extensive experience in financing companies across various sectors, including mining, oil and gas, and green energy technologies. His diverse background and expertise are expected to support Hercules in advancing its mineral asset development goals.

