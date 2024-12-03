Hercules Metals Reports Strong Metallurgical Results

Bald Eagle Gold (TSE:BIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hercules Metals Corp. has achieved impressive initial metallurgical results at its Hercules Project in Idaho, with copper recoveries reaching up to 90% and silver recoveries exceeding 80%. These results indicate the potential for producing commercial-grade concentrates without harmful elements, enhancing the project’s viability. The company plans further optimization studies to improve these promising figures.

For further insights into TSE:BIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.