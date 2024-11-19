Hercules Metals Reports Promising Copper Discoveries

Bald Eagle Gold (TSE:BIG) has released an update.

Hercules Metals Corp. has announced significant drilling results from its Hercules Property in western Idaho, revealing a promising increase in copper mineralization at depth and towards the north. The latest drill hole, HER-24-12, shows a 338-meter section with 0.47% copper, with higher concentrations found deeper, suggesting a new trend towards the Grade Creek Zone. These findings suggest the potential for a major new porphyry copper deposit, making it an exciting development for investors.

