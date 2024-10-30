Hercules Capital reports Q3 NII 51c, consensus 51c

Reports Q3 total investment income $125.2M, up 7.3% year-over-year.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HTGC:
- Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/4/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.