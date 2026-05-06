Hercules Capital Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record New Commitments

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC first-quarter 2026 net investment income of 48 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line grew 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an increase in the total investment income and record new commitments. The balance sheet position remained decent. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



Net investment income was $88.1 million, up 13.8% year over year.

HTGC’s Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income in the quarter was $141.5 million, rising 22.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138 million.



Total quarterly gross operating expenses increased 28.1% to $58.1 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components except for general and administrative expenses.

HTGC’s Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $4.72 billion as of March 31, 2026.



In the first quarter, the company delivered a record $1.81 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments and $706.4 million in total new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $225.8 million. This, along with scheduled amortization of $1.7 million, led to total debt repayments of $227.5 million.

Hercules Capital’s Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of March 31, 2026, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.90 per share, down from $12.13 as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had $454.5 million in liquidity, including $42.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $412.1 million in credit facilities.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of borrowings, comprising interest and fees, was 5.1%, up from 4.9% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Our Viewpoint on HTGC

Rising demand for customized financing will likely aid Hercules Capital’s total investment income. However, the absence of global diversification limits the company’s growth prospects. Efforts to improve originations will likely keep expenses elevated, hurting bottom-line expansion.



Hercules Capital, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Expectation of HTGC’s Peers

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 47 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line fell 6% from the prior-year quarter.



ARCC’s results were primarily hurt by lower transaction volumes and reduced capital structuring service fees due to capital markets volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and retail outflows. However, higher interest income from investments, marginally lower expenses and robust portfolio activities provided some support.



Main Street Capital MAIN is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAIN’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.04. This implies a 3% rise from the prior-year quarter.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.