Hercules Capital, Inc. Just Recorded A 18% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.9% to US$11.20 in the past week. Revenues were US$70m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.38 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 18%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:HTGC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Hercules Capital's nine analysts is for revenues of US$298.5m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 28% to US$1.40. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$297.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.38 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$12.64, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hercules Capital at US$13.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Hercules Capital is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Hercules Capital's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.7% increase next year well below the historical 13%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Hercules Capital is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Hercules Capital analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hercules Capital you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

