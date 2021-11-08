Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.89, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTGC was $17.89, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.20 and a 59.2% increase over the 52 week low of $11.24.

HTGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). HTGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HTGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.55%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HTGC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 0.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HTGC at 4.71%.

