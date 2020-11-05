Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Dividends
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.94, the dividend yield is 11.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTGC was $11.94, representing a -27.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.40 and a 120.3% increase over the 52 week low of $5.42.

HTGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports HTGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.37%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HTGC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an decrease of -6.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HTGC at 5.11%.

