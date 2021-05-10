Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.66, the dividend yield is 8.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTGC was $17.66, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.71 and a 91.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.23.

HTGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO). HTGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports HTGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.59%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTGC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HTGC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 20.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HTGC at 5.2%.

