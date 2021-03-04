Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTGC was $16.52, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 204.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.42.

HTGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports HTGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.8%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTGC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HTGC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 31.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HTGC at 5.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.