Hercules Capital (HTGC) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc. HTGC rose 2.8% in after-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. The company’s quarterly net investment income of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 34.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in the total investment income. Also, the balance sheet position remained strong, and new commitments were robust. However, higher expenses hurt results to some extent.



Net investment income was $62.1 million, up 53.7% year over year. In 2022, net investment income was $188.1 million or $1.48 per share, up from $150 million or $1.29 per share in 2021.

Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total investment income was $100.2 million, up 38.3% from the year-ago quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.3 million.



In 2022, the total investment income of $321.7 million grew 14.5%. Also, the top line outpaced the consensus estimate of $312.8 million.



Total gross operating expenses increased 18.9% to $40 million. The rise was due to an increase in total employee compensation costs, general and administrative costs, interest expenses and loan fees.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $2.96 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the company delivered $645 million in gross new debt and equity commitments and $367.2 million in gross new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $130.9 million.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Dec 31, 2022, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $10.53 per share compared with $11.22 as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $606.8 million in liquidity, including $15.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $591 million in credit facilities.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 4.6%, down from 4.5% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Our Take

Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which is likely to support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are expected to remain elevated.

