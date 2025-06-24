Hercules Capital (HTGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) was up +1.57% at $18.08. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

The stock of specialty finance company has risen by 2.3% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 1.91% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $126.4 million, indicating a 1.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $509.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.5% and +3.31%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.61 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

