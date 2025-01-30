Hercules Capital (HTGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Hercules Capital (HTGC) standing at $21.06, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 3.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $124.09 million, reflecting a 1.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.16.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.