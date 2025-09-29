Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $18.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Shares of the specialty finance company have depreciated by 2.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.73%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.48, indicating a 5.88% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $132.41 million, up 5.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $518.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -4% and +4.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hercules Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hercules Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.3.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.