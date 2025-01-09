Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $19.98, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 2.99% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 12.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $124.09 million, indicating a 1.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% decrease. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.89.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

