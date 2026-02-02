Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $18.30, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The specialty finance company's stock has dropped by 1.75% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.04%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $136.72 million, indicating a 12.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.92 per share and a revenue of $531.8 million, demonstrating changes of -4% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Hercules Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hercules Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.81.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

