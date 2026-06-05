Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $15.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.18%.

The stock of specialty finance company has fallen by 5.06% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.5 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $148.9 million, reflecting a 8.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $588.4 million, indicating changes of +1.05% and +10.5%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% lower. As of now, Hercules Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hercules Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.32, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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