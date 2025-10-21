Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Moves 1.37%: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $17.73, demonstrating a +1.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 8.62% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 5.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $132.47 million, showing a 5.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $523.56 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.5% and +6.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.99 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.