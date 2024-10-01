Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $19.55, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 2.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 1.92% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125.8 million, up 7.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $501.31 million, demonstrating changes of -2.4% and +8.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hercules Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.94 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.