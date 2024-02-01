Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Hercules Capital (HTGC) reached $17.19, with a -0.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 3.84% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Hercules Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.50, marking a 6.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.96 million, reflecting a 15.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.65 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

