Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $20.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 4.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.23% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 12.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.09 million, up 1.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Hercules Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.08 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

