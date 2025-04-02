Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $19.06, demonstrating a -0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a loss of 4.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.32% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hercules Capital will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $121.83 million, indicating a 0.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $520.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -2% and +5.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hercules Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.02.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

