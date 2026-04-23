Hercules Capital (HTGC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $15.35, marking a -2.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 11.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 7.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $138 million, indicating a 15.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $564.7 million, indicating changes of +2.09% and +6.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.85% decrease. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.26.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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