Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed the most recent trading day at $20.08, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 5.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.09 million, indicating a 1.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $495.89 million, which would represent changes of -3.37% and +7.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Hercules Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.19.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.