Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed the latest trading day at $17.54, indicating a +1.8% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The the stock of specialty finance company has fallen by 9.27% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hercules Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating an 8% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $121.83 million, indicating a 0.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $518.51 million, representing changes of -2.5% and +5.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hercules Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.91.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.