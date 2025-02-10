Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital (HTGC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $124.09 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hercules Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Fee Income' will likely reach $6.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total interest and dividend income' to come in at $119.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.20 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' of $113.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' will reach $7.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.37 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Hercules Capital have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HTGC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

