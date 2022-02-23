Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC fourth-quarter 2021 net investment income of 35 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. However, the bottom line fell 5.4% from the year-ago quarter figure.



The company recorded a fall in total investment income and higher expenses during the quarter. The balance sheet position remained strong and new commitments were robust.



Net investment income was $40.4 million, down 4.3% year over year.



In 2021, net investment income was $150 million or $1.29 per share, down from $157.1 million or $1.39 per share in 2020.

Total Investment Income Down, Expenses Rise

Total investment income in the quarter under review was $72.5 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.6 million.



In 2021, total investment income declined 2.2% to $281 million.



Total quarterly gross operating expenses rose 1.5% to $33.7 million. The rise was mainly due to an increase in total employee compensation costs.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $2.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



In the fourth quarter, the company delivered $947.8 million in gross new debt and equity commitments and realized early loan repayments of $425.8 million.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Dec 31, 2021, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.22 per share compared with $11.26 as of Dec 31, 2020.



The company had $627.7 million in liquidity, including $133.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $494.6 million in credit facilities, as of Dec 31, 2021.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 4.5%, down from 5.2% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Our Take

Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which is likely to support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are expected to remain elevated.



