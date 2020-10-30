Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC third-quarter 2020 net investment income of 34 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. However, the bottom line declined 8.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Results were aided by an improvement in total investment income. Moreover, the balance sheet position remained strong during the quarter. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



Net investment income was $38.7 million, down marginally from the prior-year quarter.

Total Investment Income & Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $70.3 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was mainly driven by higher average debt investment balances, partly offset by lower core yields. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68 million.



Total operating expenses increased 4.1% year over year to $31.6 million. The rise resulted from higher total employee compensation costs.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $2.42 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.



In the reported quarter, the company delivered $514.3 million in new debt and equity commitments as well as realized early loan repayments of $190.8 million.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Sep 30, 2020, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $10.26 per share compared with $10.55 on Dec 31, 2019.



The company had $465.1 million in liquidity — including $27.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $437.5 million in credit facilities — as of Sep 30, 2020.



At the end of the third quarter, the weighted average cost of debt — comprising interest and fees — was 5.1%, in line with the prior-year quarter end.

Our Take

Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which will likely support the top line in the quarters ahead. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations; expenses are expected to increase in the near term, thereby, hurting profits to an extent.

