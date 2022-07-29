Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC second-quarter 2022 net investment income of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line was in line with the year-ago quarter figure.
Results were primarily hurt by a rise in expenses. However, an improvement in total investment income was a positive. Also, the balance sheet position remained strong and new commitments were robust.
Net investment income was $40.1 million, up 8.6% year over year.
Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise
Total investment income was $72.1 million, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. The top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72 million.
Total gross operating expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $35.1 million. The rise was due to an increase in total employee compensation costs, tax expenses, and general and administrative costs
Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid
The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $2.72 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.
In the second quarter, the company delivered $1.04 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments, and $439.1 million in gross new fundings. It realized early loan repayments of $33 million.
Balance Sheet Position Strong
As of Jun 30, 2022, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $10.43 per share compared with $11.22 as of Dec 31, 2021.
The company had $779.7 million in liquidity, including $115.3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $664.4 million in credit facilities, as of Jun 30, 2022.
At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 4%, down from 5.4% at the end of the prior-year quarter.
Our Take
Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which is likely to support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are expected to remain elevated.
Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Finance Companies
Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line reflected a decline of 24.5% from the year-ago quarter.
ALLY’s results were primarily hurt by a rise in expenses, a decline in other revenues and higher provisions. However, an improvement in net financing revenues was an offsetting factor. ALLY also witnessed a rise in loan balances in the quarter.
Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.96 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13. The bottom line also plunged 35% from the year-ago quarter.
COF’s results were adversely impacted by higher provisions for credit losses on the worsening macroeconomic environment and recessionary fears. Also, higher operating expenses acted as a headwind.
