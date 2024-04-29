Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital (HTGC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $119.59 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hercules Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Fee Income' reaching $4.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.19 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Interest Income' will reach $114.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99.90 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' stands at $114.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' should come in at $4.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hercules Capital here>>>



Shares of Hercules Capital have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HTGC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.