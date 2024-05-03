Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q1 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Costs

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC first-quarter 2024 net investment income of 50 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in the total investment income. Also, the balance sheet position remained strong and new commitments were robust. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



Net investment income was $79.2 million, up 20.9% year over year.

Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income in the quarter was $121.6 million, jumping 15.7% from the year-ago quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.6 million.



Total gross operating expenses increased 7.1% year over year to $45.3 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for tax expenses.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $3.57 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



In the first quarter, the company delivered $956 million in gross new debt and equity commitments, and $605.2 million in gross new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $161.1 million.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Mar 31, 2024, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.63 per share compared with $11.43 as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $498.1 million in liquidity, including $50.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $447.9 million in credit facilities.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 4.9%, up from 4.7% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Our View

Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which is likely to support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, as the company undertakes efforts to improve originations, expenses are expected to be elevated.

