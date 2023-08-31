Hercules Capital (HTGC) Price Target Increased by 13.65% to 18.04

The average one-year price target for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) has been revised to 18.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.65% from the prior estimate of 15.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from the latest reported closing price of 16.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.24%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 32,185K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,480K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,917K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 18.23% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,786K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,015K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Advisors Capital Management holds 983K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

