Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $16.41, demonstrating a +0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 4.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $115.96 million, indicating a 15.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $454.04 million, which would represent changes of +37.16% and +41.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hercules Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hercules Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.48 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 20, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.