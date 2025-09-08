Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $19.45, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

The stock of specialty finance company has fallen by 1.33% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $132.41 million, up 5.72% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.92 per share and a revenue of $518.05 million, indicating changes of -4% and +4.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hercules Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.76.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.