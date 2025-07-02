Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $18.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 3.5% over the previous month, matching the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.5%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 7.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.18 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $509.49 million, indicating changes of -4.5% and +3.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% upward. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.8.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

