Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $15.18, demonstrating a +1.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 0.27% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $137.05 million, indicating a 14.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $562.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.14% and +5.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Hercules Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.72.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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